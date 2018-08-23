Nabra Hassanen’s first name appears in chalk at a vigil for her at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston on June 21, 2017. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Prosecutors plan to introduce evidence during a capital murder trial that the man accused of the high-profile killing of a Muslim teen in Virginia last year had been suspected of being a member of the violent MS-13 street gang, according to recent court filings.

Darwin Martinez Torres’s brother-in-law “believed” the 23-year-old was an MS-13 associate as a juvenile in the years before authorities said he abducted, sexually assaulted and brutally killed 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen, according to the filings.

Prosecutors are not alleging the slaying is related to Torres’s affiliation with the gang. But they hope to present the testimony as evidence of Torres’s potentially dangerous conduct if he is convicted at his January trial in Fairfax County and the jury weighs whether to sentence him to death.

News of a possible MS-13 angle in a case that grabbed national attention could have reverberations beyond the trial, since President Trump and his allies have highlighted violence committed by gang members and undocumented immigrants to advocate for hard line immigration policies.

In recent days, Trump and some Republicans have seized on the case of Molly Tibbetts, an Iowa college student who authorities said was killed by an undocumented immigrant from Mexico. The man’s attorney claims he was in the United States legally, but has offered no evidence to back up the assertion.

At a rally in West Virginia on Tuesday, Trump told a crowd that MS-13 was “on the run” and the killing of Tibbetts “should have never happened.”



Nabra Hassanen in an undated family photo. (AP)

“The immigration laws are a such a disgrace,” Trump said.

[Mollie Tibbets’s alleged killer details her final moments]

Immigration authorities have also said Torres, who is originally from El Salvador, entered the country illegally.

Hassanen, of Reston, Va., was attacked as she and friends walked back to their Sterling, Va., mosque, following a pre-dawn meal during Ramadan in June 2017. Police said Torres approached the group in his car and got into an altercation with one of them, before getting out and chasing them with a baseball bat.

Torres eventually caught Nabra and hit her with the bat, police said. He then abducted her, sexually assaulted her, killed her and dumped her body in a pond near his Sterling apartment, police said. Torres was arrested a short time later and has been charged with murder, rape and other counts.

Hassanen’s family feared she was targeted because of her faith, but police have called it a “road rage incident” and said they have found no evidence of a hate crime. The slaying drew national coverage and sparked vigils from coast-to-coast.

Joseph T. Flood, an attorney for Torres, declined to comment on the allegation that his client may have been a member of MS-13, but in court filings the defense team has sought to have the testimony barred from the trial.

Virginia law allows prosecutors to present evidence of “unadjudicated criminal conduct” during the sentencing phase of a death penalty trial to try to establish if a defendant remains a continuing threat to commit violence. The defense argues that being a gang member is not a crime in and of itself, so the testimony is not admissible.

“Its value is substantially outweighed by the unfair prejudice that will result,” defense attorneys wrote in a filing objecting to the inclusion of the proposed gang reference.

Prosecutors wrote in a filing that is under seal that Torres’s brother-in-law said the defendant had been associated with the gang through May 2011, according to an excerpt quoted in the defense filing.

The court documents publicly available do not detail Torres’s alleged status with the gang after that, or say whether he left MS-13. Prosecutors also did not detail any alleged activity with the gang, according to the defense filing.

It is not the first time Torres has been accused of an association with the region’s largest and most violent gang, which has experienced a resurgence up and down the East Coast in recent years.

[MS-13 gains recruits and power as teens surge across the border]

The week before Hassanen was killed, a woman went to an emergency room at a Loudoun County hospital and reported that Torres had punched, choked and sexually assaulted her and was a member of MS-13, according to two people familiar with her account.

Authorities were informed, but the woman declined to pursue charges.

Following a report on the incident in The Washington Post, Fairfax County police investigated and said they found no “credible information” that Torres had gang ties.

[Suspect in killing of Muslim teen accused of previous assault, report says]

Fairfax County police declined to comment on the apparent discrepancy between their findings and the evidence prosecutors plan to introduce, since the case is still pending. Fairfax County prosecutors also declined to comment on the evidence.

The recent defense filings also indicate prosecutors plan to introduce 15 other instances of alleged bad acts by Torres. The defense objects to the introduction of claims that Torres bullied kids while in high school, stole money from his brother-in-law and vandalized a truck among other incidents.

Little is publicly known about Torres, but the details add to a picture of turbulent years as a juvenile. Previous defense filings had said Torres was homeless for a time before he turned 18, lived at a youth shelter and faced unspecified charges in Loudoun County that were eventually dropped.

Defense attorneys are preparing to make Torres’s mental capacity an issue in the trial. A neuropsychologist who examined Torres wrote that he is “likely intellectually disabled” and should be evaluated to determine whether he is too impaired to face the death penalty, according to a filing. A judge recently appointed experts to carry out the evaluations.

[Judge appoints experts to evaluate man accused in Nabra Hassanen]

A hearing on the defense’s motion to keep prosecutors from introducing the gang reference and other alleged prior incidents at trial will occur on Aug. 31 in Fairfax County Circuit Court.