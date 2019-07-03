The U.S. attorney’s office of the District said Wednesday federal prosecutors will not file charges against a D.C. police officer who was off duty when he fatally shot a man last year in Northeast Washington, after determining the victim also had a gun and had initially fired at the officer twice.

Prosecutors said at around 6:45 p.m. on May 9, 2018, near the Brentwood Recreation Center, 24-year-old D’Quan Young got into a verbal fight with the off-duty officer, who was wearing civilian clothes and was walking through the neighborhood. Prosecutors have declined to release the officer’s identity.

According to their investigation, the officer was in the 2300 block of 15th St. looking for the home where he was to attend a social gathering. At one point the officer removed his cellphone to call the host of the party to find out the correct address.

Young then allegedly walked from the other side of the street, confronted the officer and asked the officer who he was calling.

The confrontation escalated into a verbal fight, and Young pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the officer, the investigation found. The officer removed his service weapon from his holster, pointed it at Young and commanded him to drop his weapon, prosecutors said.

Young then fired at the officer, who then shot Young twice in his torso and three times in the leg, prosecutors said.

The shooting quickly came under suspicion by Young’s family and District residents, especially after a D.C. police supervisor failed to immediately report that a D.C. police officer was involved in the shooting and then the off-duty officer initially delayed in cooperating with investigators by providing a statement.

Prosecutors based their investigation in part on interviews with witnesses, both civilian and other officers; video footage; and Young’s autopsy and toxicology reports.

Details of the toxicology reports were not released.

Prosecutors also examined a firearm and a loaded magazine found near where Young was shot, as well as a cartridge casing found where Young was standing.

They said they determined the officer did not use excessive force against Young and that there was not enough evidence to prove the officer was not acting in self-defense.

A spokeswoman with the U.S. Attorney’s Officer said Young and the officer did not know each other. The spokeswoman declined to provide any additional information.

