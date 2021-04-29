In a statement Thursday, Racine’s office said it was sending letters to “about 220 individuals” arrested for violating the mayor’s curfew order “from the beginning of June 2020.”
Though the people already know they were not being prosecuted, the statement said, the letters will inform them that they are eligible to have the record of their arrest sealed and that the attorney general will file a motion to seal on their behalf if they respond.
Without the attorney general’s assistance, the individuals would have to file motions on their own after a two-year waiting period, according to the statement.
Abbie McDonough, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, said in the statement that the office wants “to help make the process easier for those individuals and reduce hurdles to have their arrest records sealed.”
“We declined to prosecute the vast majority of protesters who were arrested in early June 2020 for violating the Mayor’s curfew order while peacefully protesting in the District,” she said.
The attorney general formally charged just five people arrested for curfew violations in early June, the statement said. Eighty people arrested for curfew violations who may have previous arrest records are precluded by law from having their records sealed, according to the statement.
A sample letter released by the attorney general’s office said the decision not to prosecute was not based on a determination of whether those charged had committed an offense.
“Rather, we are exercising our discretion not to prosecute you based upon an evaluation of the specific facts of your case and your criminal history, or lack thereof,” the letter said. “Please note that should you be rearrested for this offense — or any other offense — OAG may decide to prosecute you for that offense and/or oppose the sealing of your arrest.”