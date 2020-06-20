That caught the attention of President Trump, who tweeted shortly after the statue fell: “The D.C. police are not doing their job as they watch a statue be ripped down & burn. These people should be immediately arrested. A disgrace to our Country!”

The effort came after a day of peaceful protests and Juneteenth celebrations throughout the city that brought thousands of people.

But shortly after 10 p.m., four protesters scaled the statue. They had come prepared with rope and chains, tying them around the statue and beginning to tug and pull.

Dozens of others cheered the effort, though many said they did not know who the statue represented.

The statue of Pike was erected in 1901. He was a transplanted Yankee who supported the Confederacy and was made a brigadier general in its army. Pike rewrote the lyrics to “Dixie” so they were more likely to inspire Confederate soldiers. “Southrons, hear your country call you!” Pike’s version begins. “Up, lest worse than death befall you!”

Later, in Washington, Pike was involved in the Freemasons and served as Grand Commander of the Supreme Council, Southern Jurisdiction. Pike’s critics contend that he also was instrumental in forming the Ku Klux Klan. Masons insist evidence does not support that, but he was against integrating Masonic lodges.

On Friday night, the protesters tried again and again to pull down the statue. A couple dozen people spent more than 2 minutes tugging in unison on a rope.

“One two, one two,” they said. But the statue did not appear to budge. “Throw it over the head,” someone said, suggesting others tie the rope around the head of the statue. “Tie it around the armpit,” another person said.

“I don’t think is coming down,” one man quietly said to his friend. But as 11 p.m. closed in, the group continued its effort.

John Henry Williams, 23, said he didn’t know who Albert Pike was before today and had no idea protesters would seek to take down his statue. But learning that he was a Confederate general was enough for him.

Williams, an organizer with the Sunrise Movement — an environmental group — had seen a tweet advertising the march and joined. He stood on the side of the statue with a megaphone, helping to lead the group in chants as protesters struggled to bring it down.

“I’m fighting for a future I can believe in and want to live in,” Williams said. “We always kick the can down the road for someone else to get arrested, for someone else to do something, and we eventually have to shoulder the burden.”

Finally, at around 11:15, the statue came down.

This was our mission,” a leader said. “Now let’s march together.” And they went into the street.

After they toppled the statue, jubilant protesters marched through the city, chanting and lighting fireworks. Some people spray painted BLM and Defund MPD on boarded up windows and bus tops

“Whose streets, our streets” they chanted.

At one point, protesters read President Trump’s recent tweet about the toppling on a megaphone.