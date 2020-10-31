A demonstration was held Saturday night at the station, Porter said, leading to the arrests.
Protests at the police building started Monday evening over the death of Karon Hylton, 20. Police body camera videos show a police car closely following a moped just before the moped driver came out of an alley in Northwest Washington, and was fatally injured in a collision with a van.
The crash occurred on Kennedy Street NW on Oct. 23 in the Brightwood Park neighborhood.
Police have said the officers were trying to make a traffic stop. They said Hylton, who was operating a rented Revel electric scooter, was driving on the sidewalk, and wore no helmet.
Protesters say they want a thorough accounting of the incident from police. Police say they are investigating. The officers are on leave.
