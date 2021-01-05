The arrest warrant unsealed Tuesday morning in D.C. Superior Court says video and photos posted on social media do not show Tarrio “personally lighting the banner on fire or holding an open flame to it.” But the warrant also says, “The available video does not preclude defendant Tarrio had an opportunity to apply an open flame to the banner.”

D.C. police arrested Tarrio, 36, on Monday as he arrived in the city ahead of demonstrations Tuesday and Wednesday by supporters of President Trump’s false assertions that he won the Nov. 3 presidential election. The Proud Boys are a male-chauvinist organization with ties to white nationalism.

Tarrio, who is charged as Henry Tarrio, is expected to make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon. He was charged in a warrant with one misdemeanor count of destruction of property in the burning of the banner, which was taken from Asbury United Methodist Church during Dec. 12 protests. Police said it would be up to the U.S. attorney’s office in the District whether to prosecute the case as a hate crime.

D.C. police said they also charged Tarrio with two felony counts of possessing high-capacity ammunition feeding devices, which is a legal term for a magazine that allows guns to hold additional bullets. Police said the devices were found during his arrest.

Asbury United Methodist was among four churches vandalized the night of Dec. 12, which ended in violence. Authorities accused Proud Boys members of prowling city streets looking to fight.

On Monday, Metropolitan AME Church on M Street NW, one of the churches targeted, sued the Proud Boys. And on Tuesday, D.C. police placed a cruiser outside Asbury United Methodist and blocked the street in front of it with a bulldozer.

The 10-page arrest warrant details the police investigation into the burning of the banner at 11th and E streets. Police watched at least four videos posted on social media sites, including YouTube and Parler, a messaging platform similar to Twitter and favored by the extreme right.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office enhanced some of the videos to obtain a clearer look.

The longest video runs more than six minutes, according to the warrant. Police said it shows a group of people, “apparently affiliated with the Proud Boys,” walking in front of Asbury United Methodist Church. Tarrio does not appear in that part of the video.

Police said people in the group apparently took two banners, including one with the words “women” and “gay,” which they quickly discarded. They are seen in the video holding the large Black Lives Matter banner with Asbury’s logo and Internet address.

Someone is heard yelling, “Burn that s---,” and another says, “Where’s that lighter fluid,” according to the warrant.

They apparently had trouble getting the banner to catch fire, the warrant says. Someone is heard saying, “It won’t take. It won’t take,” as another warns a person with a camera not to show faces.

A crowd chants, “Light it up,” as one man gives a speech.

The warrant says Tarrio “appears to be crouched down at the bottom right corner of the banner holding a white paper cup in his left hand.” It is then, the warrant says, that “an open flame is momentarily seen beneath Tarrio’s cup, but the source of the flame is unclear.” Police said it is obscured by a photographer’s watermark and the camera angle.

Police said other videos show Tarrio holding what appears to be an unlit lighter in his right hand. At one point, the warrant says, he moves the cup — further described as a “green handled cylinder with a white top” — from his left hand to his right hand. But by then, police said, the banner “appears already to be engulfed in flames.”

The videos show two other men next to Tarrio holding lit lighters. In an interview with The Washington Post last month in which he said he was responsible for setting fire to the banner, Tarrio declined to comment on the other men.

Police said they sent Tarrio a text message on Dec. 22 — after he had told The Post that he was making his admission against the advice of his attorney and after he had posted a similar statement on social media — requesting to talk with his legal representative.

In the warrant, police said Tarrio responded, “At this point I haven’t retained my attorney in this situation yet. But I won’t need my attorney to inform you that I will be using my 5th.” That is an apparent reference to his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Police said Tarrio attached a photo to his response showing him next to the banner holding what he had previously told The Post was an unlit lighter.

Police then quoted a post on Tarrio’s Parler account that says: “FBI: NOOOO you can’t burn a Black Lives Matter banner! That a hate crime?” The post then reads, “I’ll do it again. Pass me the lighter.”

Police said in the warrant that “defendant Tarrio’s confession to destroying the banner has also been reported by various news outlets.”

In his interview with The Post, which is excerpted in the arrest warrant, Tarrio said he would plead guilty to a charge of destruction of property but not to a hate crime.

He said that the burning of the banner was not motivated by race, religion or political ideology and that neither he nor his followers knew Asbury was a historic Black church.