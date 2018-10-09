An investigator walks out of the fire-damaged home in Northwest Washington where four people were found dead in May 2015. Among the victims were husband and wife Savvas Savopoulos, 46, and Amy Savopoulos, 47, and housekeeper Veralicia “Vera” Figueroa, 57, bottom right. (Clockwise from left: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP; photos by Tony Powell/Washington Life Magazine; family photo)

The smartphone belonging to Daron Wint, the man charged with the 2015 slayings of three members of a Northwest Washington family and their housekeeper, was used to make various Google searches after the killings, including “How to beat a lie detector test” and “10 hideout cities for fugitives,” a government computer expert testified.

Federal prosecutors in the District called the computer expert to the stand Tuesday as they neared the end of their case, following testimony presented over five weeks.

The expert, John Marsh, said he examined Wint’s phone in the days after the May 14, 2015, killings. He testified that the phone was also used for a Google search on “5 countries with no U.S. extradition treaty” as well to call up a Wikipedia entry on “extradition laws in the U.S.”

Wint is charged with the ­slayings of married couple Sav­­vas Savopoulos, 46, and Amy Savopoulos, 47; their son, Philip, 10; and the family’s housekeeper, 57-year-old Veralicia “Vera” Figueroa. Authorities allege that Wint, of Lanham, Md., committed the crimes to get $40,000 in ransom. Wint, 37, previously worked for Savopoulos’s company, American Iron Works, in Maryland.

The victims were beaten, stabbed and strangled before the Savopoulos home, on Woodland Drive NW, was set on fire.

Suspect Daron Wint in 2007. (Oswego County (N.Y.) Sheriff’s Department/Reuters)

Wint’s public defenders contend that their client was not involved in the killings. The defense attorneys say Wint’s brother and half brother committed the crimes. Neither has been charged. The defense attorneys argue that Wint was summoned to the home by his brothers but remained downstairs, not knowing four victims were upstairs in two adjoining bedrooms.

Marsh testified that from May 15 — a day after the killings — through May 19, Wint’s phone was used to make numerous Internet searches, including queries via news websites about the fire that occurred at the Savopoulos home. One of the searches included the phrase “fire on Woodland Drive,” which brought up news stories and photos of the home.

Wint’s phone was also used to make searches on “how to reset an iPhone 6.” Authorities say two white iPhone 6 models were taken while the family members were kidnapped and held captive inside the house.

Another search on Wint’s phone revealed photos of a news story that included a video clip police released of a man running near the area where the Savopoulos’s stolen Porsche was left and set on fire. Prosecutors say the person in the video was Wint, but Wint’s attorneys say that it was his brother.

Marsh testified that on May 13 and May 14, the days authorities allege Wint broke into the Savopoulos home and held the victims hostage, someone deleted dozens of photos from Wint’s phone.

In an effort to make a case that Wint made the Google searches, prosecutors showed the jury various messages from the same smartphone sent among Wint and his sister and fiancee. Prosecutors also showed numerous searches about luxury cars from Wint’s phone. Wint’s fiancee testified last week that Wint was a lover of fine cars.

Under cross examination by Wint’s attorneys, Marsh acknowledged that he had no way of knowing whether Wint conducted the searches or someone else used his phone to make the searches or delete the photos.

Earlier in the day, Wint’s attorneys got a slight break after an evidence specialist with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives testified that although the two hairs recovered at the house had DNA that was like Wint’s, experts could not say whether the hairs came from Wint’s dreadlocks. Defense attorneys have argued that the hairs came from Wint’s brother, who often wore a beard.

Also Monday, one of the District’s medical examiners testified about injuries to the victims, including multiple stab wounds to Amy Savopoulos’s throat — included the severing of her jugular vein — as well as wounds to her chest and abdomen. She also had bruises on her face and head consistent with a beating from a bat, the medical examiner testified. Amy Savopoulos’s mother, Rhona, sat outside the courtroom during the testimony. Her father, James Martin, remained inside.

While the autopsy photos were shown on the four TV screens, Wint never looked up at them, instead keeping his head bowed.

Prosecutors are expected to rest their case Wednesday. Wint’s attorneys then will have the opportunity to call witnesses in an effort to refute the government’s case.