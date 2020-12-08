Hajbeh tutored children at their homes and at Northern Virginia mosques, according to the indictment. Hajbeh, who was arrested Tuesday, is not accused in the indictment of having illicit contact with any of his students.
The illegal conduct occurred from May 2018 to June 2020, according to the indictment.
Hajbeh was caught up in a high-profile deportation battle in the years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He was convicted in absentia in Jordan of carrying out a series of bombings using homemade explosives, including one that damaged an American school. Hajbeh denied involvement.
No attorney was listed for Hajbeh in court records. His family declined to comment when reached by phone.