Washington County’s sheriff’s office is investigating a series of flyers expressing hate speech statements that papered homeowners’ driveways in the Clear Spring area Sunday, officials said.

The flyers had been placed in plastic bags, weighed down with candy or bird seed, around Clear Spring, where homes typically are spread across rural roadways, said Deputy First Class Carly Hose, a police spokeswoman. She said the flyers did not target any local group or event. Clear Spring is about 85 miles northwest from Washington, D.C.

“The flyers were papered on driveways and parking lots,” Hose said. “It doesn't appear it was directed toward any activity or things we had specifically.”

The Herald Mail in Hagerstown reported that pamphlets appeared in concert with an area hosting an amateur cycling championship. The organizers of the event said they would not return because of the incident.

Clear Spring Mayor Paul D. Hose told the Herald Mail “It’s a disgrace,” and “People shouldn’t act like that.”

Authorities in Frederick, Md., and in Northern Virginia are investigating similar incidents in May and July. Police in Frederick said they were looking into the distribution of at least 30 racist fliers that appear to be linked to a Ku Klux Klan group, officials said.

In Arlington, Va., residents reported receiving fliers demanding “WAKE UP WHITE AMERICA” in late July.