A Radford University student was found slain in her off-campus apartment Thursday, and her roommate was charged in the killing, according to authorities.

A spokeswoman for the city of Radford identified the victim as Alexa Cannon, 20, of Roanoke, Va. The suspect was identified by police as Luisa I. Cutting, 21, of Jeffersonton, Va. She was charged with second-degree murder, police said.

The two were students and roommates, said Jenni Wilder , the city spokeswoman.

No motive was known, Wilder said.

In a news release, the police said officers went to a location in Radford at 7:45 a.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call. They found the victim with “multiple stab wounds,” the police said

A university spokeswoman said Cannon was pursuing a psychology degree and planned to graduate in May of next year.

“She was very involved on campus and was a proud member of several organizations,” Caitlyn Scaggs, Radford’s associate vice president for university relations, said in an email.

Scaggs said Cutting was on interim suspension.

Radford is a city of about 17,000 in southwestern Virginia. It is near Interstate 81 and about 300 miles from Washington. The university is a public institution that enrolls about 9,400 students.