Five people from the same family were displaced Monday after a fast-moving fire spread through a home in Northwest Washington.

The two-alarm blaze broke out around 1:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of 11th Street NW in the Columbia Heights neighborhood.

Officials with D.C. Fire said working smoke detectors gave them time to “flee the rapidly spreading blaze,” according to a Twitter message.

Early video of 2nd Alarm Fire 3000 block 11th St NW. we anticipate a number of displacements from this fire. pic.twitter.com/ulyhgYJM0I — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 9, 2018

Fire officials said the heat from the fire at the home also ignited part of the roof of a nearby home on Columbia Road across an alley.

No one was hurt in the blaze. The cause of the fire was under investigation.