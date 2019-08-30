D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, at the podium, discussed gun violence in the city at a news conference in July. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

A man believed to be in his late teens was found fatally shot Friday morning in a vacant unit of an apartment building in Southwest Washington, following a rash of overnight and early morning violence that left five other people wounded by gunfire and one person stabbed in Southeast and Northwest neighborhoods of the city.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference Friday that workers who were fixing up a vacant unit in a building in the 200 block of M Street SW discovered the body in the morning.

Newsham said when the workers arrived, they found a male teenager suffering from a gunshot wound and called 911. The teen was pronounced dead on the scene.

His name has not been released, pending the notification of his family.

“Whenever you have young people getting killed in our city unnecessarily it’s just heartbreaking,” Newsham said. “All these police officers who come up here and have to see something like this it impacts them personally.

“It just gives us energy to find the person who’s responsible.”

Newsham said it was “very frustrating” that a security camera near the building, which is run by D.C. Housing Authority, was not working and that his department will be asking the city agency “why it wasn’t operating.”

The District has had 115 people slain so far this year, according to a tracking done by the Washington Post.

In the five other incidents, no one suffered serious injuries in the shootings but all the victims were taken to hospitals and police are looking for attackers in all the cases.

The outbreak of violence began around 9:40 p.m. Thursday near First and Danbury street SE in the Bellevue neighborhood. A man and a woman were standing outside when a vehicle drove by firing shots and they were both hit.

About 30 minutes later , there was another shooting in the 300 block of 50th Street near Blaine Street NE, not far from the Grant Park neighborhood. When police arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Then around 11 p.m., there was another shooting in the 700 block of 19th Street near Benning Road NE in the Carver/Langston neighborhood. A woman said that while she was eating dinner in her home at her dining room table, she heard about four or five gunshots outside. She then realized one of the bullets had come through her front door and struck her in the lower back, police said.

Police searched the area and found 34 shell casings in the 1900 block of Bennett Place NE — about two blocks from the woman’s home.

Just before midnight and then early Friday morning, there were two incidents along Ridge Road, a few blocks from Minnesota Avenue SE in the Benning Ridge area.

In one, a man told police he was walking along Ridge Road near 37th Street SE when he passed a small group of men and was then shot in the back.

Then in another, a woman told police she was “partying” with a person near the 400 block of Ridge Road SE when the person tried to take items from her. A physical fight broke out and the attacker pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the ribs before fleeing the scene.

Police said they do not believe the two incidents on Ridge Road were related.

