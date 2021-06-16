The rattler, a venomous snake, was taken to a wildlife facility, the organization said in a tweet. The organization provides animal services for Alexandria.
It could not be learned immediately how the snake came to be in Alexandria. Rattlesnakes are found in the Virginia mountains, according to the Virginia Herpetological Society. However, they do not seem to be found frequently in the Washington metropolitan area.
“Timber rattlesnakes are extremely rare in our region,” the Alexandria animal welfare league said. But it said it “is not impossible” for them to live in our climate. However, the animal welfare league said no signs were found of other rattlesnakes or of a nest.