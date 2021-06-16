The Old Town neighborhood of Alexandria attracts visitors and residents from many places, and over the weekend these apparently included a loose rattlesnake, according to the city’s animal services provider.

Officers from the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria “apprehended the snake” on Sunday after a caller said it was found near the 400 block of Gibbon Street, the organization said. It was not clear how the snake was caught.

The rattler, a venomous snake, was taken to a wildlife facility, the organization said in a tweet. The organization provides animal services for Alexandria.

It could not be learned immediately how the snake came to be in Alexandria. Rattlesnakes are found in the Virginia mountains, according to the Virginia Herpetological Society. However, they do not seem to be found frequently in the Washington metropolitan area.

“Timber rattlesnakes are extremely rare in our region,” the Alexandria animal welfare league said. But it said it “is not impossible” for them to live in our climate. However, the animal welfare league said no signs were found of other rattlesnakes or of a nest.