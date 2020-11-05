Arlington County police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said she could not describe the particular sign but said that the group of signs at the median were in support of Democratic candidates. Savage said police are asking people to be careful when handling political signs and let them know if it occurs again.
No similar incidents have been reported in Arlington, but one occurred in Michigan in October. A municipal employee was cut by razor blades trying to move a sign favoring President Trump that was too close to the street.