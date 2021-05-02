Reagan, a second-grader visiting from Maryland, rushed inside and excitedly announced, “I made a new best friend.” She then ran back out into the warm Saturday evening, dressed in a pink top and jeans, as gunfire erupted.
Reagan was struck in the chest by a bullet shortly before 7 p.m. and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Grimes said the bullet passed through her daughter’s body, missing major organs.
She said doctors hoped to remove a breathing tube and expect she will make a full recovery.
“She was awake this morning,” Grimes, 29, said Sunday while keeping a bedside vigil with Reagan’s father. “She smiled at me and she tried to tell me she loved me.”
Police are searching for a white vehicle and had not made arrests in the case as of Sunday.
Investigators left open the possibility that one or more shooters fired from that car, or while on foot, into the courtyard in the horseshoe-shaped Paradise at Parkside apartment complex in the Mayfair neighborhood. At least one bullet shattered a living-room window. Police said there did not appear to be any return fire.
Authorities have said Reagan was riding a scooter when the shooting occurred. Family members say there was a scooter nearby, but they aren’t sure she was riding it.
Saturday’s shooting came as police are struggling to curtail a homicide count that is rising for the fourth consecutive year. As of Sunday, 64 people had been killed in the District, up 36 percent from the same period in 2020, which ended with a 16-year high in killings.
On Monday, police plan to announce neighborhoods selected for increased attention by law enforcement and other agencies as part of an annual summer crime initiative, although Mayfair is not among them.
On Tuesday, the D.C. Council is expected to vote to confirm acting police chief Robert J. Contee III to that role full time after Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) selected him in January. He faces a challenge of combating violence as some lawmakers and activists push for a smaller police force that emphasizes treating crime as a public health issue while de-emphasizing arrests.
Executive Assistant Police Chief Ashan Benedict visited the crime scene in Mayfair on Saturday night. Some areas were cordoned off as yellow evidence markers littered Jay Street, many next to bullet casings.
Benedict pleaded with residents to help police in their search for the attackers, urging people to tamp down their anger as the hot summer days approach.
“We’re asking people for calm,” Benedict, the department’s second-in-command, told reporters. “If there’s tempers that are flaring or arguments that need to be settled, we are asking they be done peacefully and amicably.”
Contee hired Benedict, who spent a career with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in April to run the day-to-day operations of the department.
Reagan had lived with her mother and brother in the District but temporarily moved in with her grandmother, Tina Grimes, in Maryland during the coronavirus pandemic. She attends Malcolm X Elementary in Southeast Washington, where her favorite subject is math.
Dashawn Grimes said she, Reagan and her 6-year-old brother, Mondray, on Saturday were visiting relatives, godparents and friends who live in Mayfair on a weekend spent laughing and socializing.
Reagan enjoyed playing with Mondray and her other brother, Grimes said. Mondray, who also was visiting the Jay Street apartment, wanted to join his sister outside, but Grimes said she wouldn’t let him because he didn’t have his jacket on.
Grimes said she heard the gunfire and rushed to the door, knowing her daughter was outside.
“When I opened it, she was already coming in, bleeding,” Grimes said. “She didn’t know she had gotten shot.” Mondray saw his injured sister when she came indoors.
Grimes called 911 and held her daughter until paramedics arrived, talking to her to keep her alert. Reagan struggled to speak.
“I was telling her I love her and she was saying it back,” Grimes said.
Grimes then called Reagan’s grandmother, who arrived after the girl had been taken to a hospital and as police continued their investigation. Tina Grimes pleaded with anyone who had information to come forward.
“I don’t know where they’re getting access to guns and not caring about shooting, whether it’s kids or girls or men,” she said. “Just stop it.”
Dashawn Grimes remained at the hospital Sunday, vowing, “I’m not leaving until my daughter leaves.”
She paused, and then said, “You can tell people she’s a strong girl.”