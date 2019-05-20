A man from Southern Maryland was killed Saturday when the car he was riding in left the road and ran into a tree, authorities said.

The man, Thomas Edward Douglas, 63, was a rear seat passenger in the car, which ran off New Market Turner Road, the St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the car was going east when it crossed the center line of the road, overcorrected and left the roadway. It was not known why the vehicle crossed the line, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver and a front seat passenger were flown to a trauma center with “incapacitating injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

