When the victims showed up at the arranged spot, they were met “by armed suspects wearing masks,” police said.

The victims were physically assaulted in most of the cases, police said, with their wallets, car keys and cellphones taken.

George Mathews, a Greenbelt police spokesman, said Monday that five such robberies in Greenbelt were reported in the 6200 block of Springhill Court.

Greenbelt has an estimated population of about 23,000 people.