People familiar with the situation, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation, identified one of the two men as Nicholson. The 23-year-old defensive back said through his attorney Thursday that he had no comment.

One person familiar with the situation said Nicholson and the woman were among a group that went out to dinner and then went to his Loudoun County home. The person said the woman was later found unresponsive in a bathroom and that Nicholson and the other man sought to get her medical care and waited at the emergency room until her family arrived.

“The female victim was pronounced [dead] at the emergency room,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The two males who brought her to the emergency room immediately left the area but have since been identified and located.”

The case “is an active investigation being conducted by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division,” the statement said.

“We’ve been made aware of the tragic event and extend our deepest sympathies to the family who lost a loved one,” the Redskins said in a statement. “Our team has alerted the league office and is cooperating with local authorities. We fully support law enforcement and respect their process as they investigate the matter.”

Nicholson, a fourth-round draft pick of the Redskins in 2017 from Michigan State University, recorded 35 tackles and two interceptions in seven games as a starting safety this season before missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

Les Carpenter and Kareem Copeland contributed to this report.

