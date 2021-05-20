The Arnolds said that Katie Reilly had called out for the man to slow down as he rode through the area where she, her husband and their two young children had gathered. The man, according to the Arnolds, stopped and cursed at Reilly before her husband “defended her.”
Then, “realizing the man was quickly escalating the situation,” the Arnolds said the Reillys and their two children turned to go inside. At that point, the man fired at the family, striking Katie Reilly and her 5-year-old son.
The Arnolds said they heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene, where Patrick Reilly, Katie Reilly’s husband, told them what had happened.
On Thursday evening, police released the name of a man they said they were searching for in the shooting. Police said Anthony Bedney, 26, is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with assault with intent to kill. Police said he had no fixed address. Efforts to reach Bedney or his relatives were unsuccessful.
Reilly and her son remained hospitalized Thursday.
A D.C. police official largely confirmed the Arnolds’ account and said the man on the scooter was on the sidewalk and rode into “a family activity.”
The Arnolds said Patrick Reilly had applied pressure to his wife’s wounds at the scene and performed CPR until the first responders arrived.
“Because of Patrick’s quick thinking, his wife and son are alive today, and we’re praying for their recovery from this horrific trauma,” the Arnolds said in a statement. They have shared a babysitter with the Reillys for years.
Patrick Reilly provided a statement through the Arnolds on Thursday that said “a man stopped and threatened our family, then intentionally shot at us,” while the family was outside. He identified his wife, Katie, and their son as the victims.
“We thank our family, friends and community for keeping them in their thoughts and continue to ask for privacy during this difficult time,” Patrick Reilly said in the statement, which he confirmed as his own to The Washington Post.
“Tell your loved ones how you feel today and hug them tightly. Give blood if you can. Thank you.”
The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, soon after an elementary school playground down the street from the victims’ rowhouse at 10th and P streets NW closed. It came as residents across the District are grappling with an increase in gun violence.
Homicides are rising for the fourth consecutive year, and shootings have spiked from 590 in 2018 to 922 in 2020. As of the end of April, 229 people have been shot, the same number for the same period in 2020. This was the latest data available.
Police said the gunman on Tuesday pulled a mask over his face during the dispute and fired four times. He fled after the incident, leaving his rented scooter behind.
Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly said there were 290 shootings in the District in 2018. There were 590. The article has been corrected.