Remains found earlier this month at a steam plant in Hampton have been confirmed as those of a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing last month, police said Saturday.

Police said DNA analysis confirmed that the body was that of Noah Tomlin, who was reported missing from his home in Hampton late last month.

The remains were found July 3 at a NASA steam plant after a search at both the plant and the city landfill. The plant burns trash to create steam.

The investigation and search began June 24, when the boy’s mother, Julia Leanna Tomlin, 34, of Hampton, reported him missing.

Four days later, she was arrested and charged with three counts of felony child neglect in connection with his disappearance, police said.

The investigation included going through 1,000 tons of garbage by hand, police said. The 10,000 man hours devoted to searching was a conservative estimate, they said.