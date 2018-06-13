Authorities said they have identified remains found in 1991 in Stafford County as those of a missing Arlington woman whose former husband has a history of violence against women.

Virginia State Police said Wednesday that the medical examiner has confirmed through DNA testing that the remains are those of Marta Haydee Rodriguez, who went missing in 1989. She was in her late 20s at the time of her disappearance, according to police.

The remains were found Feb. 3, 1991, in a median area along Interstate 95 in Stafford County. Several rounds of testing had been done on them by authorities with the state police, Arlington County police and the Virginia chief medical examiner, officials said.

Rodriguez’s former husband, Jose Rodriguez-Cruz, is serving a prison sentence for the murder of a D.C. woman whom he had dated.

Rodriguez-Cruz last year pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Pamela Butler, who disappeared in 2009 and whose body has not been found. Rodriguez-Cruz admitted in court that he strangled Butler, disposed of her body and tried to hide evidence at the crime scene. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

In a 2017 court hearing in Butler’s slaying, authorities described what they said was Rodriguez-Cruz’s pattern of violent behavior toward women.

D.C. detective Michael Fulton testified that a witness told police that more than two decades ago he had found a letter by Rodriguez-Cruz in which he said he was “responsible” for Rodriguez’s disappearance. The witness told police that he returned the letter to Rodriguez-Cruz and did not see it again.

“Charges are pending at this time” in Rodriguez’s case, police said in a statement, and the investigation is ongoing.