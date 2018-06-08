Remains found in a wooded area of Nokesville, Va., have been identified as those of a missing 16-year-old boy who went missing last month, officials said.

Prince William County Police said the remains were found Tuesday near the 14800 block of Glenkirk Road. They were examined and determined to be those of Palmer Curtis Marsh of Nokesville.

He was reported missing to police on May 4. Police said he was last seen on May 2, leaving his home and walking toward a wooded area of his family’s property. Rescuersconducted several ground and aerial searches, officials said.

The medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause and manner of death, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.