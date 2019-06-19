A Maryland man has pleaded guilty in the assault of three repo men who were attacked while they were trying to collect his tow truck, police said.

Derrell Brown, 31, of Upper Marlboro, faces up to 10 years in prison for the Dec. 20 incident, Seat Pleasant police announced Wednesday.

Brown and another person attacked a 26-year-old man who was trying to repossess Brown’s tow truck at around 4:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of G Street, police said.

“Without provocation, Brown launched an attack, punching and kicking the victim in his face and torso area,” police said in a statement.

Brown hit the man in the head with a metal pipe and held him down while a second person took the victim’s wallet and keys, police said.

During the attack, two other repo men arrived and found their colleague bleeding, police said. Brown also assaulted the two men who tried to help their co-worker before the repo men escaped and found help.

“These individuals embody the ideal characteristics of a model citizen,” Seat Pleasant Police Chief Devan Martin said in a statement. “Despite the obvious dangers, neither hesitated to aid a co-worker in distress.”

Police spokesman Marcus Jones said investigators arrested Brown after linking him to information from his tow truck and the repossession company. The second man involved in the attack was arrested but not prosecuted, Jones said.

Brown’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

