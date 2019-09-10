A 911 call reporting an active shooter in a school in Charles County, Md., sent police to the scene Tuesday morning, the county sheriff’s office said.

However, officers determined that there was no active threat at Matthew Henson Middle School in Indian Head, Md., the sheriff’s office said.

They said two 14-year-old students at the school had taken the phone of a third student and called in the a false report.

The matter is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

