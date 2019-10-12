Apparent bullet holes were found in a car window at Ninth and U streets NW Saturday night after gunshots were reported. (By Clarence Williams/TWP)

Gunshots were reported Saturday night near the Northwest Washington entertainment and nightlife hub of Ninth and U streets NW, but no immediate reports of any victims emerged.

Although the sound of gunshots was reported, no victim was located, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.

Authorities focused their attention on an automobile parked near the intersection, which had damage consistent with gunshots in the front windshield, according to a witness. Evidence markers had been placed in the street near the vehicle. The markers are often used by police to indicate spots where expended cartridges are found.

A heavy police presence was visible in the area, and a helicopter circled overhead. Part of the roadway in the 2000 block of Ninth Street was shut down by police.

