Apparent bullet holes were found in a car window at Ninth and U streets NW Saturday night after gunshots were reported. (By Clarence Williams/TWP)
By Clarence Williams and
Clarence Williams
Local reporter covering crime, breaking news, and public safety issues
Martin Weil
Martin Weil
Local reporter

Gunshots were reported Saturday night near the Northwest Washington entertainment and nightlife hub of Ninth and U streets NW, but no immediate reports of any victims emerged.

Although the sound of gunshots was reported, no victim was located, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.

Authorities focused their attention on an automobile parked near the intersection, which had damage consistent with gunshots in the front windshield, according to a witness. Evidence markers had been placed in the street near the vehicle. The markers are often used by police to indicate spots where expended cartridges are found.

A heavy police presence was visible in the area, and a helicopter circled overhead. Part of the roadway in the 2000 block of Ninth Street was shut down by police.

