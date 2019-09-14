In a notable display of consistency, with 70 percent of the year over, the total amount of reported violent and property crime in the District is almost identical to the amount reported at this time last year.

The total number of offenses reported this year is 22,996, which is 44 more than this time last year

Within the overall figure, however, some categories of crime — notably homicide — have increased substantially over last year at this time; others, including sexual abuse, have declined even more sharply.

Saturday counted as the 257th day of the year, which may not be a natural occasion for year-to-year comparisons. But with most of the year over, Saturday marks a seemingly valid milepost for assessing change.

So far this year, D.C. police have reported 2,903 violent crimes, compared with 2,899 this time last year. This year’s property crimes number 20,093 according to police figures, as opposed to 20,053 last year at the same time.

Within the overall compilation, some disparities exist. This year’s 120 reported homicides are 13 percent above last year.

On the other hand, this year’s 145 reported cases of sex abuse are 32 percent less than last year.

Robberies with guns have decreased to 499 from last year’s 558, a drop of about 11 percent.

However, robberies without guns show a steep rise, from 831 to 1,002, about 17 percent.

