Panic appeared to break out Saturday night in the Ballston area of Arlington, as reports began to spread of an active shooter. It was not clear if any threat ever existed.

Police said they went to the area in response to a possible shooting in a movie theater in the Ballston Quarter center.

They said they had not found evidence of a shooting or victims.

Police said theater patrons had been asked to shelter in place while a search went on.

The reports sent people fleeing from stores and restaurants in the center, a shopping, dining and entertainment mall.

Jacquelyn Ward was dining at a bar when she said she suddenly noticed people racing toward the exits.

She said an employee started to shout that someone was shooting. Screams broke out she said.

“Everyone in the restaurant started running.” Ward said. “ Even the bartenders.”

