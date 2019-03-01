This story has been updated.

Metro officials suspended train service in downtown Washington for more than an hour during the Friday evening commute as transit officials investigated a report of a track fire and D.C. firefighters responded to a report of smoke inside the Farragut West Metro station, officials said.

No fire was found and no injuries were reported as crews investigated “a light haze of smoke,” fire officials posted on their Twitter account about 6 p.m. They said later that a piece of plastic was found near the station on a third rail.

Transit officials tweeted that Orange, Silver and Blue line service was suspended between the station from Metro Center to Foggy Bottom due to a track problem. Limited bus shuttles were available, officials said.

The smoke was reported about 5:30 p.m. and service was restored by about 6:45 p.m., authorities said.

