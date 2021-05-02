After being brought ashore by boat, she was flown to a hospital in Baltimore, he said. Her condition could not be learned late Sunday.
The “good Samaritan” was “a couple of vehicles back,” saw what happened and jumped in, said Jester. “It was just that quick.”
Assawoman Bay is about 25 feet below the Route 90 bridge, he said. The bay is on the west side of the Atlantic Ocean resort town.
The crash happened about 2:45 p.m. and sent one vehicle partway over the bridge guardrail, according to a fire department account. Seven people were taken to hospitals, and the cause is under investigation, the fire department said.
The rescuer’s name could not be immediately learned.
Whoever he was, Jester said, “obviously he’s got hero blood in him.”