Rescuers said they are working to recover a vehicle that went into the Potomac River near Thompson’s boathouse.

On Twitter , D.C. Fire officials said around 3 a.m. that “sadly, this has now been declared a recovery rather than a rescue operation.”

Few other details were available at this point. Officials said they are trying to recover one victim who was inside a submerged vehicle. An initial investigation found that the vehicle likely went into the river off the boathouse pier in that area.