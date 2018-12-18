A resident of a group home in Prince George’s County was found on Saturday and his roommate, pictured above and identified as Robert Jackson, 37, was charged, the police said. (Prince George’s County police photo)

A resident of a group home in Prince George’s County for persons with mental health problems was found fatally stabbed on Saturday and his roommate was arrested, the county police said.

Police identified the victim as Bryant Stigall 25. They said he lived at the home in the 6000 block of Trexler Road in Lanham.

According to the police, Stigall was found in his bedroom after police went to the home around 6 a.m. in response to a report of a stabbing.

The police said Monday that Robert Jackson, 37, was charged with first and second degree murder. The motive in the stabbing remained under investigation, the police said.