In accordance with Virginia law the matter was reported to the state police “as a possible hate crime,” the Arlington police said Saturday in a statement.
The incident occurred about 6 p.m. Tuesday outside a restaurant in the 500 block of S. 23rd Street, the Arlington police said.
After a bill went unpaid, the police said, the employees approached someone outside and asked that he return to pay.
As the person continued to walk away, one employee began recording the incident, the police said. The other was pushed to the ground by an assailant who then ran off, the police said.
During subsequent investigation, it was alleged that racial slurs were directed toward the employees, the Arlington police said in their statement.
Medical treatment was not required by the employee who was pushed, the police said.