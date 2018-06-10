A 37-year-old man remained in critical condition Sunday evening after being stabbed hours earlier by an acquaintance at a restaurant in the Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, officials said.

The two had met, apparently for coffee, at the Nordstrom Marketplace Café, according to Capt. Paul Starks, a Montgomery County Police spokesman.

The two got into an unknown dispute, and the victim was stabbed shortly before 5 p.m., Starks said.

The alleged acquaintance turned himself into mall security, and was being held in custody, Starks said.