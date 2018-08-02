They wore masks and gloves, and the first time they came for the restaurant’s safe, D.C. police said, they simply put it on a dolly and wheeled it out the back door of the barbecue joint in Penn Quarter. It contained $5,000.

Workers at Hill Country Barbecue Market bolted a new safe to the wall. Police said the same burglars returned with a yellow crowbar, and again walked out with the safe. This time there was $20,000 inside.

Workers bolted a third safe to the floor. Police said the thieves, apparently undaunted, returned with the crowbar, and this time a sledgehammer, and stole it.

The fourth break-in, on Monday, was their last. This time, police said undercover officers were hiding inside the restaurant in the 400 block of Seventh Street NW and confronted the trio as they forced their way in through a rear alley door.

They escaped, but police said one man was later arrested. He was identified as a restaurant employee who had worked there for three years and had called out sick the day before the final break-in on July 30. An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court said he was identified when he returned to pick up a sledgehammer that had been dropped in the street during the getaway. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Police identified the suspect as Jake Walker, 25, of Hyattsville, Md. He was charged with four counts of burglary and ordered detained until a preliminary hearing on Friday. His attorney, Azhar Khan, who has an office on the same block as the restaurant, did not return calls seeking comment.

A woman identified as the restaurant’s manager declined to comment on the case when reached on Thursday.

The arrest affidavit says managers suspected an inside job as the burglaries, which occurred between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on April 30, May 29, July 15 and July 30, progressed. Each occurred within a day or two of the end of a weekend, when the restaurant typically had the most money in its safe. And, police noted in the affidavit, “as management increased security on the safe, the tools the suspects brought to the burglaries increased.”

The day before the July 15 break-in, the affidavit says, one of the suspects was caught on an internal surveillance video opening and closing the back alley door. Police later said a manager found tape across the lock, preventing it from securing to the frame.