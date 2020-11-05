Police responded to a home in the 3300 block of Bristol court, where they found Christopher Alan Johnson, 24, of Alexandria, and Frank Chinji Sapele, 25, of Arlington with fatal gunshot wounds, officials said. A woman and a third man also were wounded, but authorities expected them to survive their injuries.
Investigators allege Jackson produced a gun and fired multiple times after an altercation at a large party.
Jackson, who lives in the 2300 block of Hunters Square Court in Reston, has been charged with two counts of second degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and four counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, the police statement said.
Police said Jackson is being held without bond and is scheduled for a court date Dec. 11.