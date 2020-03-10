Police said the incident occurred about 12:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Girard Street NW, a block off Sherman Avenue. Details of precisely where and how the shooting occurred were not immediately available. Sternbeck said it does not appear the injured juvenile was armed.
The identities of the juveniles were not released because of their ages. Police declined to identify the retired officer who fired his weapon; he has not been charged with a crime. The agency where the retired officer used to work could not immediately be learned.
Authorities said the investigation is continuing. Sternbeck said both youths had prior run-ins with police linked to burglaries and attempted robberies.
D.C. police are also investigating a shooting that occurred about 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday at 14th and R streets NW, in Logan Circle. Police said the man was expected to survive.
The shooting occurred near several restaurants and apartments on 14th Street. No further details of the shooting were immediately available.