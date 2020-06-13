In addition, the bureau said in a tweet Thursday that it was increasing to $15,000 a previously announced reward in the May 31 fire at St. John’s Episcopal Church at 16th and H streets NW.
The fire was apparently set in the basement of the parish house, across the street from Lafayette Square and around the corner from the historic church itself.
The day after the fire, protesters were forcefully cleared before President Trump stood outside the parish house on H Street NW for a photo opportunity.
Rewards also have been offered by ATF in the May 31 fires at the AFL-CIO headquarters at 16th and I streets and at a National Park Service structure on the north side of Lafayette Square across the street from the church.
The reward in the incident at the AFL-CIO building, next door to the church, was raised to $15,000 from an initial $10,000.
More than two dozen people burglarized and vandalized the labor headquarters about 10:15 p.m. before setting fire to the lobby, ATF said. Damage was about $1 million, the bureau said.
In the incident about two blocks away at the coffee shop, ATF said, “rioters forced entry and set fire to the interior.”
The May 31 protests over Floyd’s killing in police custody appeared largely peaceful in the afternoon and evening, but after dark, small groups began setting fires and smashing windows.