Smith said the six men were charged with unlawful assembly. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported the men are between the ages of 26 and 36, and one was also charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer and rioting. Smith said they already had in custody people who are accused of damaging property; they also could face charges.
A Richmond police spokesman could not be reached for comment.
The police declared the event unlawful about 11 p.m. after officers were hit with projectiles outside their headquarters, according to the agency’s Twitter feed. Police used chemical agents to disperse the crowd.
The violence ends the city’s streak of nonviolent protests in recent weeks, Stoney and Smith said, as they blamed the demonstration on outsiders.
Richmond has had protests on an almost nightly basis since late May, many of them centered around objections of police brutality and demands that the city remove statues honoring the Confederacy.
Former Police Chief William Smith resigned in mid-June after two nights of tense demonstrations that involved chemical gas and rubber bullets outside the city’s police headquarters. Those protests were not without arrests, and the demonstrators were also infuriated after police SUV drove through a crowd of protesters and bumped several people, although there were no serious injuries.