Joseph Macenka, the spokesman for the Capitol Police, said that “someone called Richmond police — not us — about a possible suspicious individual in either the Madison or Monroe buildings. We are checking both with the assistance of Richmond and VCU police. We have found nothing suspicious so far.”
Both buildings are high-rise offices with numerous state agencies inside. The 26-story Monroe Building was built in 1981 and houses the treasury, education and veterans services departments, among others. The 15-story Madison Building, built in 1964, contains the state health department and other agencies.
The Madison Building still had not reopened by 1 p.m., and some workers were waiting to reenter. Most remained inside as police cleared the building.
Todd Osborne, operations manager for the state’s WIC childhood nutrition program, had no idea anything was amiss when he took the elevator from the eighth floor to the ice machine just off the lobby.
”All I know was I came down to get a cup of ice and was greeted by four armed police officers with automatic weapons,” he said. “They said, ‘You need to get out of the building, sir.’ ” He’d been outside ever since.