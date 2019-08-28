A ride-share driver and his passenger were killed Tuesday night in a double homicide, police said.

Prince George’s County police have not identified the victims, but are expected to provide more details about the killings at a 5 p.m. news conference.

The killings occurred in Oxon Hill, Md. Officers arrived at Indian Head Highway and Bald Eagle Road at about 9:45 p.m. and discovered two men in car with trauma to their bodies, police said.

The men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news