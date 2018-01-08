About a dozen guns, inclujding both rifles and pistols were stolen Sunday morning from a gun store in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.

The guns were taken about 6:20 a.m. in a burglary at Hanover Armory, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said.

A combined reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by the Baltimore office of the ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the ATF said. It described the shooting sports foundation as a trade association for the firearms industry.

The store is in the 1300 block of Ashton Road, in the Hanover area of Anne Arundel, according to the federal firearms agency.

“These stolen firearms threaten the safety of our communities,”said Daniel L. Board Jr., the special agent in charge of ATF’s Baltimore field divison.