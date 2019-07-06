Police wait across the street from the counterdemonstration at Pershing Park. (Marlena Sloss/The Washington Post)

Right-wing activists began arriving at Freedom Plaza in downtown Washington Saturday morning, where they were met with a heavy police presence ahead of a rally to protest being blocked on social media because of their political views.

About two dozens members of the Proud Boys, a self-proclaimed western-chauvinist fraternal group that believes in ending welfare and closing the borders, marched into the park shortly after 10 a.m.

Police had shut many roads around the plaza and adjacent Pershing Park, where counter demonstrators are gathering under the banner “All Out D.C.” They plan a dance and go-go party to drown out what they decry as “the face of white nationalism and supremacy.”

The area around Freedom Plaza was heavily barricaded but there was free access to Pershing Park. Among those expected to participate in the counter-rally: the Antifa, black-clad anti-fascists who police blame for violence and destruction in a swath of downtown during President Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.

Police are trying to avoid a repeat of last month’s bloody street brawls in Portland, Ore. involving members of those two groups. More than three hours before Saturday’s noon-time event, D.C. and U.S. Park Police had locked down the two parks along Pennsylvania Avenue, on either side of 14th Street, just east of White House.

Massive dump trucks blocked Pennsylvania Avenue at 12th Street and at 15th Street, at the southeast and southwest corners of plaza, along with police cars with lights flashing.



Protesters arrive for the right-wing rally. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

Still, restaurants in the area, including Occidental and Cafe du Parc, planned to remain open during the rallies. Occidental waiters were setting out glasses and cutlery, and at Cafe du Parc, patrons were munching on biscuits and sipping large coffee as they eyed the preparations.

.Representatives from both sides of Saturday’s event in the District said they were not looking to instigate violence but were ready to respond. Authorities said they were ready as well.

“This is not out of the ordinary here in Washington, D.C., so we’ll be ready for it,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said earlier this week.

Scott Garland, a 54-year-old resident of the Detroit area, said he flew into Washington Saturday morning and would be flying out Saturday evening — he’s here just for the rally.

He said he joined the Proud Boys about eight months ago after he became concerned about the violent tactics of Antifa activists.



Edwin Arthur of Los Angeles arrives for the right-wing rally. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

“I think we get a bad rap in the media. When they call us white supremacists, that’s insane,” he said, asserting that the group welcomes members of “all races, all sexual orientations.”

Garland, who was wearing a black-and-gold “PB” hat, said any violence would have to instigated by counter protesters.

“We will never go over there,” he said, waving toward the demonstration underway at Pershing Park. “They want to come over here and shut this down. That’s what I don’t understand.”

The right-wing groups are gathering under the banner Demand Free Speech, the last of three rallies — the first two were in New York and San Francisco — meant to address a wave of social media companies banning right-wing figures from their platforms.

Proud Boys leader and event organizer Luke Rohlfing told the Daily Beast that the event is also aimed at left-wing anti-fascist activists after the violent clash in Portland last week left conservative writer Andy Ngo bloodied, shaken and doused in a vegan milkshake.

The District is well versed in dealing with protesters. In the summer of 2018, Jason Kessler, one of the organizers of the violent and deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017, chose Washington for an anniversary demonstration. Fewer than 40 of the planned 400 supports showed, and were outnumbered by thousands of protesters who shouted “Go home, Nazis!” and “No Trump! No KKK! No fascist USA!”

A massive police presence kept the two sides separated, and outside of a brief confrontation between some antifa members and police long after the rally had ended, there were no reports of violence.

The scheduled list of speakers for Saturday’s rally include several notable figures, though police said as late as Friday it was unclear who among the listed guests would come. They include Milo Yiannopoulos, an incendiary writer who helped make Breitbart News a leading organ of the alt-right and whose appearances in cities and at college campuses has sparked violent reactions.

Also on the list is right-wing journalist Laura Loomer, Gavin McInnes, the founder of Proud Boys, and Jack Posobiec, known for advancing a number of conspiracy theories, such as those tied to “Pizzagate” and the killing of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich in a robbery in the District.

The rally comes two days after tourists and residents came to the District to celebrate July 4 and President Trump’s controversial “Salute to America,” with added fireworks, his speech and a show of military vehicles, tanks and airplane flyovers.

Fears of violence between Trump supporters and critics did not materialize, though there were some minor clashes on the Mall and a fight outside the White House after a member of a communist group set two American flags on fire on Pennsylvania Avenue.

A coalition of more than 20 groups — including Black Lives Matter D.C., immigrants rights group Sanctuary DMV and anti-gentrification organization Keep D.C. 4 Me — will host an all-day counter demonstration at Pershing Park. Members of the District’s communities of color will lead a dance party to go-go music for “black, brown, and indigenous joy in the face of white nationalism and supremacy.”

Hannah Natanson and Marissa J. Lang contributed to this report.