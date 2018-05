A Riverdale man found dead in the woods on Wednesday died of blunt force trauma, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers in the 8900 block of New Hampshire Avenue near the Silver Spring area found Herson Mejia-Alverez, 19, around 12:50 p.m., police said.

Detectives started a death investigation, and the case was ruled a homicide the following day.

Authorities are working to identify a suspect and motive.