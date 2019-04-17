A road crew worker was shot and killed by a gunman Wednesday after working in Southeast Washington near the Maryland line, D.C. police said.

Detectives are investigating the incident that happened in the 5100 block of Southern Avenue about 4:30 p.m., said D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham. The victim’s identity was not immediately released, but Newsham said he was a contract worker for road crew working in the area.

“There was some kind of a dispute between the worker and the suspect; the suspect produced a gun and fired,” Newsham said at the scene.

It was unclear whether they knew each other and what prompted the victim and assailant to argue, Newsham said.

Officials described the suspect as black male with a slender build, who is 5’7” to 5’8” in height, and was wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and a red vest. The assailant was last seen running into Prince George’s County.

Newsham said detectives were interviewing witnesses in the area.

“You have a guy; all he did was come to work and he doesn’t get to go home to his family,” Newsham said. “It’s very sad.”

