“She was very vibrant and very loud,” said Melinda Riley, her best friend. “When you saw her doing it, you wanted to do it, too.”
That magnetism continued into Beale’s adult life — inspiring a career at Howard, deep roots in D.C., a close relationship with her 16-year-old son and a sprawling group of friends who considered themselves family.
So when a man fired shots at a nearby car in which she was riding on April 2 in the Riverdale area, he ended one life and devastated countless others.
Beale, 50, was struck and killed in what police have called a road rage incident — becoming one of many shooting victims the Washington region has seen amid this year of rising violent crime.
Weeks after the shooting, police charged Maurice Terrell Bellinger, 31, of Riverdale, with murder in her killing. Bellinger, charging documents allege, had been involved in other recent assaults in the area, including a road rage incident a few months before.
An attorney for Bellinger declined to comment because the case is pending.
Born and raised in the D.C. area, Beale was grounded by her family. She traveled alongside her dad, who was involved with a youth group, and talked about how she admired her mom’s fashion and zest for life. While at Springbrook High School, she made a habit of calling her brother, Dwayne, to pick her up from whatever late-night spot she chose.
By college, Dwayne was a best friend as much as he was her sibling. One of Beale’s favorite stories, Riley said, was from a night when Dwayne, who was gay, said he was taking her and Riley to a party but instead brought them to a lesbian wedding.
“He turned around and said, ‘This is a lesbian wedding so act like you guys are together.’ You should have seen the expression on our faces,” Riley said. “He would do stuff like that. He and Keya had a lot in common with their personalities.”
Dwyane fell ill and died a few years later. Their father opened a foundation to help families in the LGBTQ community, until he too died.
Beale wore a charm bracelet with three different colored hearts on it. One had Dwayne’s ashes, one had their father’s and the other their mother’s.
“It surprised me that she was so outgoing, so happy and such a bubbly person to be dealing with that privately at home,” said Rashida Jeffers, her friend from high school.
But that was the Keya way. She loved to live. And she especially loved everything about Howard.
Beale’s time there is best summed up by her dinner parties, friends say. She and Riley, assigned to a corner suite meant for four people, put their two beds in one room and fashioned the other one for hosting. In that room, they would dine like college students — with heaps of spaghetti and friends spilling out the door.
“We were the entertainment on the floor,” Riley said, laughing.
As an undergraduate, Beale made it her job to help other students get to know D.C. She took them on the Metro and showed them go-go music and her favorite hamburger spot in Georgetown where she could draw with crayons on the tablecloth.
Later, Beale did the same for people in her community — she met people on the street whom she would help find housing and jobs in the D.C. area.
“You always felt an intimate, special relationship with her,” said Simone Baldwin, a friend from Howard. “She tailored her love to you.”
Beale worked for the university’s Residential Life for more than two decades after she graduated. Her official position required her to ensure that dorms had the necessary equipment before students moved in. Her unofficial job involved becoming a “mother-sister-aunt figure,” as Riley put it, to the students.
After she retired a few years ago, Beale worked for four different companies that provided home-care assistance for elderly people and people with disabilities. Her friends said she would always have at least three jobs at one time.
The pandemic, in some ways, made Beale’s life simpler. She balanced her array of professions at home while making time once a week for Zoom calls with a group of friends from Howard, who called themselves “Bison Babes.” They had virtual “paint and sips” and were planning a trip to celebrate their 50th birthdays.
All the while, Beale was able to spend her time with the person she most adored: her son, Dwayne, whom she named after her late brother.
As a mom, Beale was patient, proud and always finding services to improve her son’s life. In short, as her friend from college Crystal Turner put it, “she was all things Dwayne.”
Now 16, Beale’s son, who has autism, is without his mom. But her famous energy that drew people in still surrounds him. Her friends raised over $14,000 through a GoFundMe to support Dwayne, and Riley is in the process of moving from Georgia into Beale’s house to assume his legal guardianship.
“He is strong-minded, unapologetic about who he is, what he thinks and what he feels,” Riley said. “He definitely got that from his mother.
