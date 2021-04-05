A woman who was fatally shot in a car Friday evening in the Riverdale area was the victim of a road rage incident, police said.

Authorities identified the woman Monday as Keya Beale, 50, of Hyattsville.

Police said she was found in the passenger seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in the 5200 block of 56th Avenue.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect.