A woman who was fatally shot in a car Friday evening in the Riverdale area was the victim of a road rage incident, police said.Authorities identified the woman Monday as Keya Beale, 50, of Hyattsville.Police said she was found in the passenger seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in the 5200 block of 56th Avenue.Detectives are working to identify a suspect.