A police report says the woman was driving west on Eastern Avenue, along the border with Maryland, and attempted to change lanes in front of the two-door Maserati.
The driver of the Maserati “became angry and exited his vehicle,” the report says. The video shows him walking up to the woman’s car at an intersection. He extends his arms, holding the gun with both hands, and opens fire at the driver’s side window as the woman pulls away. Her vehicle rear-ends another car and comes to a stop at Kenilworth and Eastern avenues.
The video then shows the man turning around and firing at a vehicle behind him. No one was injured in that vehicle.
Attempts to reach the woman who was shot and the man inside the second vehicle targeted were unsuccessful. Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Mother, son shot in Shaw were playing on sidewalk when man on scooter sped through the group, neighbors say