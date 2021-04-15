Police said the incident occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Massachusetts Avenue NW, near Wisconsin Avenue and the grounds of Washington National Cathedral.
Police said a woman in the blue coupe sideswiped another vehicle. The woman then got out of her vehicle and opened fire on the other vehicle, police said, injuring a man inside.
The area where the shooting occurred — which includes churches, foreign embassies and private schools — is not accustomed to crime.
A police patrol area that includes the streets around Observatory Circle and parts of Cathedral Heights, Glover Park and Woodley Park, recorded one violent crime — a robbery — this year. Property crime, including theft, appears to be the biggest concern, according to police statistics.
It could not immediately be determined whether Vice President Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff were inside their home on the gated grounds of the Naval Observatory. The couple had been slated to move into the official residence earlier this month after living temporarily at Blair House, a guest quarters near the White House, while repairs were being made on the 33-room house.