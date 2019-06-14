The man who committed an armed robbery in Fairfax County late Thursday was bare-chested, police said. The man apparently had another use for his T-shirt, according to a police account.

Police said the man wrapped a black T-shirt around his face.

In a report released Friday, police said the two victims walking to a store were in the 7700 block of Leesburg Pike a few minutes after 11 p..m. Thursday when the robber approached, showing a gun.

He ordered them to the ground and demanded their wallets as well as other items. Then he got into a nearby auto and left.

Police said he was described as Hispanic, 20 to 30 years old, 5-10 and 160 pounds. They said he wore yellow khaki pants.

The site is inside the Capital Beltway, about a mile southeast of Tysons.

