A Walmart store in Virginia was robbed this week with equipment found in the store, according to authorities.

The store on Garrisonville Road in Stafford County was robbed about 5 p.m. Wednesday, the county sheriff’s office said.

The office said the robber took a knife off a shelf at the store, then used it in the robbery. While displaying the knife, the sheriff’s office said, he approached a cash register and demanded money from the cash register.

According to the sheriff’s office, he fled with the knife and the money.

A juvenile was stopped nearby and taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said. they said a search revealed that he had a large amount of cash in his pocket.

No information was available about any charge in the incident.

.